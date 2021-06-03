Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and her Welsh filmmaker fiancé Jonny Owen are to sponsor Merthyr Town Football Club next season, the club has announced.

McClure is known for her roles as Kate Fleming in the police drama Line of Duty and Lol Jenkins in This Is England.

Owen, who was born in Merthyr Tydfil, is also an actor and a radio presenter for talkSPORT.

The club said it hoped the sponsorship move would help raise its profile after a challenging year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McClure and Owen said they loved the town and were excited for what lies ahead.

In a statement they said: "We are delighted to have the name of our new production company on the Merthyr players' shorts.

"We both love the town and are passionate supporters of grassroots football.

"We wish the manager and the team every success this season and look forward to coming down when we can to cheer on the Martyrs."

The club added in a short statement: "It is huge for us to get such high-profile supporters sponsoring the club.

"Vicky is one of most loved actors in the country and Jonny is a hugely respected figure in the game.

"He is a Merthyr boy who has never forgotten his roots.

"He grew up as a fan with a strong family connection to the club and he’s also helped us with several new sponsors for this coming season and we are hugely grateful to him for that.

"His fiancée Vicky McClure has been to Penydarren Park and we can’t wait to welcome them both when they come and see us."

Merthyr Town Football Club play in the Southern League Premier South, the seventh tier of English football.

News of the couple's investment was widely welcomed amongst Martyrs fans on social media.

One fan tweeted: "Great news welcome to Merthyr Town FC Vicky and Jonny."

While another, in a light-hearted reference to Line of Duty, wrote: "Definitely an undercover operation. Merthyr must have bent coppers at the club."