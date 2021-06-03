A student drug dealer who fired a gun at a rival drugs gang's motorhome as a "warning shot" after being stabbed has been jailed.Alfie Larkin, 24, used a semi-automatic Grand Power 9mm gun to shoot at vehicles in Greenway Road in Cardiff, as a terrifying "act of revenge" for an attack which saw him stabbed with a machete.Earlier this year Cardiff Crown Court heard how "manipulative" computer science student Larkin became involved in the party drug scene in Cardiff after moving to the city in 2017, having secured a scholarship at Cardiff Metropolitan University while at a young offenders institution.During a trial held in April, the defendant described how he started with a group of drug dealers selling cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy after struggling with money. But, after starting as a driver for the group, earning £500 a week, Larkin moved his way up to manage two drug phone lines worth around £1,000 a day - in what was described as a "large-scale" operation serving the city's student population.

Credit: South Wales Police

On the night of the incident on January 12, 2019, residents near Greenway Road described hearing what they believed to be "fireworks" while a car insured by Larkin was seen fleeing the area. The defendant quickly went on to to remove the vehicle from his insurance policy.

Gunshot holes were later found in a motorhome and vehicles parked in the driveway of the property. Cartridges and ammunition were located at the scene, including nine bullet casings.Further inquiries led police to an address where the gun was found hidden within a plant pot that had been filled with cement. The item was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where an X-ray was carried out to confirm the weapon's location.

The gun was found inside a plant pot filled with cement.

Giving evidence during the trail, Larkin had denied shooting the gun in an act of revenge, describing only how he was stabbed in an incident where he was reportedly targeted by an unknown group attempting to rob him of his fake Rolex and a gold car he had borrowed.But, after being found guilty by the jury, Larkin went on to admit what had happened and that the shots had been fired at "the vehicles of an organised crime gang."

During a sentencing hearing held on Wednesday, it was heard that Larkin's previous convictions included firing a crossbow at a man before stabbing him three times with a knife during an incident in November, 2015. The attack, believed to be over a debt connected to the supply of drugs, left Larkin's victim in need of surgery with what were described at the time as "life changing" injuries.

Prior to that, Larkin had appeared before the court in 2014, aged 18, for stabbing another man a "number of times". Outlining the circumstances, Susan Ferrier, prosecuting, said the man had been walking home with his girlfriend after a funeral when he and Larkin became involved in a "verbal altercation".During the hearing, David Taylor, mitigating, stressed that Larkin had previously pleaded guilty to offences related to the supply of cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine. He added that the firearm had not been shot at the property and that the direction of the bullets travelled away from the house and in the direction of the vehicles.

Giving live evidence during the sentencing hearing, character reference Andrea Mohammed described how she had met Larkin at Llandaff Cathedral in June, 2018, after the defendant attended a service. In answer to questions by Mr Taylor, Ms Mohammed described the defendant as a "well spoken, well mannered" and "intelligent" individual who she believed to be "extremely lost at the time".The pair became friends, with Ms Mohammed adding that she believed Larkin saw her as a type of mother figure. She added that the two remained in touch thanks to a prison chaplain and that Larkin was in discussions to continue his university education while in custody.Ms Mohammed said: "I felt something was not right there, I continued to support him. I want to see the best for him and I am prepared to help in any way I can."

Addressing Larkin, Judge Michael Fitton QC described the defendant as "pathological liar, a manipulator and a man who, although young, represents a very real danger for the future", adding: "There is about you a determination to manipulate people and to use people to your own advantage."Referring to Larkin's lifestyle as a drug dealer, Judge Fitton said it was clear he had been motivated by greed and enticed by the "trappings of the drug dealing lifestyle", and that either through his work or through his flashy lifestyle had attracted enemies who had attacked him.Speaking of the actions on January 12, he added: "I have no doubt that this was your warning shot to the occupants of the property who you blamed on the incident in which you were 'cut up'."

In total, Larkin, of Pyramid House, High Road, London, was handed a 17-year extended sentence comprising of 13 years in custody with a four-year extended licence period. This includes a five-year sentence for the supply of cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine and eight years for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, both of which will be served consecutively.Detective Chief Inspector Lloyd Williams, from South Wales Police, said: “The use of firearms in South Wales is extremely rare and when it does happen, as Alfie Larkin has found out, we are determined to go after those involved. It was very fortunate that nobody was seriously injured or worse as a result of this incident.“Larkin is a manipulative individual who instead of continuing his university education is now beginning a lengthy prison sentence. We will not tolerate the use of firearms in Cardiff or any part of South Wales. Cardiff is a safe city and we are working hard to keep it that way. I would like to thank the staff at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for their invaluable assistance and expertise in helping to locate and preserve the firearm in this case.”