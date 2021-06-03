Tomasz Waga: Two men arrested in Paris in connection with Cardiff murder

Two men have been arrested in Paris in connection with the murder of Tomasz Waga.

Mr Waga's body was discovered by a member of the public at around 11.30pm on Thursday, January 28 in Westville Road, Penylan, Cardiff. He had been the victim of a sustained assault.

Four men have already been charged in connection with his death and are currently remanded in custody awaiting trial.

South Wales Police said Mr Waga’s family have been informed and are being supported by police family liaison officers.

DCI Mark O'Shea, senior investigating officer, said: "We can confirm that two suspects aged 26 and 27 have been arrested in Paris following a coordinated operation led by South Wales Police Major Crime Officers, colleagues from the International Crime Coordination Centre and the National Crime Agency.

"We are now working with the Crown Prosecution Service to secure the immediate extradition of the two men from France back to the United Kingdom."

Artan Pelluci, 29 (top left), Gledis Mehalla, 19, (top right), Ledjan Qevani, 33 (bottom left) and Elidon Elezi, 22, are all suspects Credit: South Wales Police

Four other men remain wanted on suspicion of Mr Waga's murder.

Gledis Mehalla, 19, Elidon Elezi, 22, Artan Pelluci, 29, and Ledjan Qevani, 33, are all wanted by police.

DCI O'Shea urged the remaining suspects to hand themselves in.

He said: "We will be relentless in our pursuit of you and urge you to do the right thing and hand yourselves in.

"I say to the remaining four people we are seeking that it is in your interests to come forward voluntarily and provide us with your accounts of what took place that night in January.

"International borders are no barrier to us pursuing people voluntarily suspected of murder in the UK, we have excellent links with law enforcement colleagues across Europe including Albania.

"I anticipate further cooperation as we pursue the remaining suspects, so say to you that we will catch up with you eventually."

Police remain interested in the whereabouts of a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport with the registration number BK09 RBX. Credit: South Wales Police

Police also want to trace the whereabouts of a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport with the registration number BK09 RBX.

The Mercedes, which has links to the wanted men, was seen in Cardiff on the day of the murder but has not been seen since.

Police believe it could contain vital evidence and help lead officers to the outstanding suspects.

All four wanted men have links with Lushnje in Albania, Yorkshire, north west London and Bristol.