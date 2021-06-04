Visitors to a popular Swansea bar have been warned to stay vigilant after a number of coronavirus cases were linked back to it following the recent bank holiday.

At least 13 customers and staff at Jack Murphys bar on Wind Street have tested positive for Covid-19.

Now hundreds of people who visited Jack Murphys between 26 May and 1 June are being asked to look out for any symptoms that are unusual for them.

These include a high fever, a sudden and persistent cough, loss or change of taste and smell, or flu-like symptoms.

People are urged to get a coronavirus test if they feel unwell, even if they only have mild symptoms.

Hundreds of people are likely to have visited Jack Murphys. Many of these people may not realise that they could have been exposed to the virus. Siôn Lingard, Public Health Wales

Siôn Lingard from Public Health Wales said: “Over the course of the Bank Holiday weekend and the days leading up to it, hundreds of people are likely to have visited Jack Murphys. Many of these people may not realise that they could have been exposed to the virus, and the Test, Trace, Protect team may not be able to trace everyone who went there.

“So it is extremely important that we warn people about the risk so they can get tested if they feel unwell - not only with the classic Covid symptoms, but any symptoms which are unusual for them.

“Please also remember that it is far safer to be outside in the fresh air than indoors. So if you are going out socialising, choose tables outside if you can.”

Recent visitors to the bar are urged to get a coronavirus test, even if they only have mild symptoms. Credit: PA Images

The local health board said Test, Trace, Protect teams are doing all they can to trace known contacts of Jack Murphys staff and customers who have tested positive.

Those who are identified as a close contact of the positive cases will be given instructions to isolate in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The health board stressed that even if people are not showing symptoms, they could still be infected – and infectious.

But there are concerns that some customers might not be traced and may not recognise the symptoms of coronavirus.

Testing is available to people even if they only have mild symptoms.

