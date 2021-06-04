Five more arrested in Mayhill riots investigation

Five more people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the riots in the Mayhill area of Swansea on the evening of May 20.

South Wales Police say that five men, aged between 23 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of rioting and have been bailed until the end of June pending further enquiries.

Cars were burnt out and bricks thrown through residents windows during the violence.

Police revealed they were using facial recognition technology to identify people involved.

A total of 20 people have now been arrested during the investigation.