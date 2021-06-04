Armed police have surrounded a block of flats in a Flintshire town, according to reports.Several police cars and armed officers have been seen in Elm Grove, Buckley.

The fire service is also at the scene.

Armed police are at the scene.

It is reported that police have been talking to a man through a flat window.North Wales Police have been contacted for comment on the nature of the incident but have so far given no information.

More details when available.