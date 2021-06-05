Wales men's national team will play in front of home fans for the first time in twenty months on Saturday, in their final Euro 2020 warm up match against Albania.

Robert Page's side take on an in-form Albania at the Cardiff City Stadium in the 5 o'clock kick off.

Six and a half thousand supporters will be allowed into the ground, which has a capacity of 33,338.

Wales captain Gareth Bale welcomed the phased return of supporters and, looking further ahead to the Euro 2020 tournament, was supportive of a potential opening of outdoor fanzones.

He said: "As long as it's done safely and correctly, we'd love to see that.

"Seeing things when we're over [abroad] in the tournament, looking back and seeing pictures, videos being sent is always nice to see.

"Obviously we won't have that atmosphere in the stadium but to see it back home will feel like that extra support that we always get and it will be nice for the fans to get together and watch these big games and enjoy the occasion."

Wales endured a difficult night on Wednesday against reigning world champions France Credit: PA Images

Defender Neco Williams will miss Saturday's game after receiving a contentious red card in Wednesday night's game against France.

Manager Robert Page confirmed that Wales would be unable to appeal his sending off.

Speaking on Friday, Page said he was itching for the competitive action to get underway but wanted to use the Albania visit to get his squad some playing time.

He said: "It's all about winning games of football now.

"Lets get tomorrow out the way, use it as a benefit to get players minutes on the pitch and then the real stuff starts and we can't wait to get our teeth into it now."

ITV Cymru Wales will have extensive coverage of Wales' European adventures this summer

Wales kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland on Saturday 12 June.

They then take on Turkey on Wednesday 16 June and their final group stage match is against Italy on Sunday 20 June.

ITV Cymru Wales will have extensive coverage of Wales' European adventures this summer.

Sports journalist Beth Fisher will present 'Wales at the Euros: The Next Chapter'.

For the first instalment she will be joined by Neil Taylor, Hal Robson-Kanu and Jayne Ludlow.

Coverage begins on Friday 11 June at 9.30pm.