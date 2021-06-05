A primary school in Merthyr Tydfil is to remain closed for over a week after a visitor to the school later tested positive for the Delta, formerly known as the Indian, coronavirus variant.

Goetre School said on its website that it will remain closed until Monday 14th June "for precautionary measures".

In a statement the school said that the visitor attended the school on Friday 28 May, during a teacher training day when no pupils were present in the building.

All teaching staff have been instructed to self-isolate until Friday 11 June while a deep clean takes place at the school.

A further deep clean will take place this coming week, the council said.

Merthyr Tydfil Council leader Lisa Mytton said closing the school was not an easy decision but was made with the safety of staff and pupils in mind.

She said: "As soon as concerns were raised in relation to any potential positive cases, the necessary control measures were put in place.

"Working with partners such as Cwm Taf Morgannwg, Public Health and the local authority will help stop any further transmission of this variant across our communities.

"This has not been an easy decision, especially with schools being closed so much during the past twelve months.

"However, the safety of our young people and staff will always come first."

A new testing centre has now been opened to help detect cases, the council said.

Addresses for the testing sites and their operating times can be found on the council's website.