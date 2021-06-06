Wales records no new coronavirus deaths for tenth consecutive day

Wales has now gone ten days in a row without recording a coronavirus death, official figures reveal.

Public Health Wales data published on Sunday showed there were no new registered coronavirus deaths in the latest recording period, although there were 92 new confirmed cases.

Wales' coronavirus death toll stands at 5,569.

On vaccinations 2,179,830 people have received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine; 1,237,123 have been given a full two-dose course.

The all-Wales test positivity rate currently sits at 1.1%.

Despite the run of consecutive days without any recorded coronavirus deaths, First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday that some coronavirus restrictions - namely social distancing - could remain in place in Wales for the rest of the year.

Mr Drakeford said he felt the practice of social distancing was "one of the strongest defences that we have".

Concerns have grown this week over the prevalence of the Delta, formerly known as the Indian, variant of coronavirus.

On Wednesday thousands of people living in the north of the country were advised to go for coronavirus tests, with or without symptoms, after a sharp increase in cases of the Delta variant.

Thousands of people living in the north of the country were advised this week to go for coronavirus tests Credit: PA Images

Speaking to ITV Wales Political Editor Adrian Masters earlier this week, the First Minister also said he was worried it was "only a matter of time" before cases of the Delta variant began to gain a bigger foothold in Wales.

However, concerns over the incidence of the Delta variant did not delay Wales' moving into Coronavirus Alert Level 1 on Friday.

The move means that up to 30 people will be able to meet outdoors and large outdoor activities will be able to take place from Monday.

It also means that larger outdoor organised gatherings and events - such as concerts - football matches, sporting activities and organised running groups - can go ahead for up to 4,000 people standing and 10,000 people seated.