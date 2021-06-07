A woman from Conwy has shared her experiences of being an unpaid carer during the pandemic, as figures show almost three-quarters have had no respite from their caring responsibilities.

Mel Davies, from Abergele, has been a carer for 40 years. Her husband has physical disabilities and her daughter, who lives in sheltered accommodation, has mental health issues.

"You do it automatically - people don't realise they're doing it - you just do it," Mel told ITV News, as Carers Week gets underway (7-13 June).

"Because it's your husband, your wife, your auntie, your grandad - it doesn't matter who it is. It's a job - along with being a mother - where you can't give your notice in."

Around 12% of people in Wales have caring responsibilities, according to the Welsh Government, and many do not receive any support.

Mel says she thinks carers deserve more help and recognition, adding: "I've literally sat and thought, I can't do any more. I can't physically and mentally do any more."

Today, £3m of Welsh Government funding has been announced to help support Wales’ "small army" of unpaid carers.

In a recent survey by Carers Wales, around seven in 10 carers in Wales reported a decline in their mental health, while a similar number said their physical health had deteriorated.

Other figures from Carers Wales show that:

More than two in five (40%) of people caring unpaid for family members or friends in Wales feel unable to manage their caring role

72% of carers have not had any breaks from their caring role during the pandemic

Of those who got a break, almost a third (30%) used the time to complete practical tasks or housework

Three-quarters (73%) reported being exhausted as a result of caring during the pandemic

Just one in ten (11%) exhausted unpaid carers in Wales are confident that the support they receive with caring will continue following the COVID-19 pandemic

With the pandemic ongoing, many carers are coping with reduced support from health and care services, as well as limited help from family and friends due to lockdown or travel restrictions.

Mel says the pandemic has left her feeling even more isolated, and even likens it to being in prison, with little or no respite.

She added: "I think most unpaid carers would welcome any [respite].

"What I find is it's not one size fits all. It could be an hour that that lady's just able to walk into the shops and buy something, literally on her own."

Claire Morgan, director of Carers Wales, said: "Carers are exhausted having cared around the clock for more than a year, and do not know how they can continue without a break. Many are worried that the support services they rely on will not continue in the future.

"Without the right support, the stress of the last year could lead to far more carers breaking down.

"It is essential that Welsh Government commits to ensuring unpaid carers who have undertaken the most intense caring can access the breaks needed as a matter of urgency. We are asking for a solid funding commitment for carer breaks and more investment in social care support."

A new £3m fund is being set up to provide respite and short breaks for Wales' carers. Credit: Welsh Government

The Welsh Government has today announced details of a new £3m fund to provide respite and short breaks for Wales’ unpaid carers.

Speaking during Carers Week, Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said the new fund will be available for flexible support to meet the needs of individual carers - not a "one size fits all" approach.

Ms Morgan said: “The physical and emotional impact of caring can be overwhelming. Unpaid carers across Wales play a vital role in our society – and their contribution to the pandemic has been immense, often taking on greater responsibilities with fewer breaks.

“Respite services can be a lifeline and this new fund will make sure unpaid carers have a short break from their caring responsibilities.

"Unpaid carers are some of society’s unsung heroes and it is essential we help them look after their own health and wellbeing.”

Simon Hatch, director of Carers Trust Wales said: “This funding is very welcome, particularly given the significant impact the pandemic has had on thousands of unpaid carers.

"Carers have been highlighting for many years that the amount and flexibility of respite care support needs greatly improving. This is an important start in developing the respite support which carers in Wales deserve.”

