A mountain biker from Corris is finally able to communicate with his family after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage in a fall.

Jamie Cable, 20, sustained a skull fracture and widespread bleeding on the brain while helping in the search for a missing border collie.

The Gwynedd youngster was in a coma for almost two weeks. But Jamie fought back and is now able to walk a few steps with help.For his distraught family, their agony has been made more bearable by the generosity of his friends, colleagues and fellow mountain bikers.A fundraiser for long-term rehab has reached almost £57,000, surpassing its original target and allowing his family to remain close to him in Cardiff.Mum Alison said the family had been “absolutely overwhelmed" by all the love shown to Jamie.She recalled being shown her son’s hospital scans, which revealed a skull fracture and widespread bleeding on the brain.However, he has since regained consciousness and is “doing well”.

Alison said: “He’s in a wheelchair and has to wear a helmet to prevent further damage.“His speech has gone from jumbled whispers and gesturing to being able to hold some volume and clarity.“He is still confused and can’t remember some words and names.“He has been allowed to communicate via FaceTime with us in the hotel and a couple of close friends.”Dan's sister Rachel thanked everyone who has supported Jamie and his family.“The response has been emotional to see,” she said.“The kindest, most loving guy, an incredible rider and dedicated trail builder. Thank you all.”

Despite his progress, he remains “vulnerable” and faces a long and uncertain road back.She added: “Time will tell how Jamie recovers from what has been explained to us as a life-changing, catastrophic injury.”