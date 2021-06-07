Prisoner told mother 'I can't cope anymore' before death in prison

A man serving a prison sentence in HMP Parc called his mother and told her "I can't cope anymore" before he died.

The jury at an inquest heard how 44-year-old Matthew Ware was found dead in his cell in November 2018.

Mr Ware's mother, Pauline Winchcombe, told the court he had a history of drug use as well as suffering from bad mental health and chronic back-pain.

The Coroner, David Regan, summarised Mrs Winchcombe's evidence to the court. She said Mr Ware wrote to her several times in the weeks before his death, where he repeatedly told her, "I am grateful for what you have done for me".

After calling her in distress on the morning of his death, Mrs Winchcombe said she still did not think he would take his own life because he had said similar things many times before.

Matthew Ware was born in Bristol and had wanted a career in the RAF, but his mother said that when he failed his entrance exam, "he started to change".

The court heard that Mr Ware began using class-A drugs aged 17.

In May 2018, Mr Ware was moved to Parc Prison as part of a 12-year sentence for an undisclosed crime.

Pauline Winchcombe told the court that he had experienced severe back-pain for 15 years, and Mr Ware told his mother that he was using drugs inside prison because of the pain.

The jury at Merthyr Crown Court heard evidence from forensic pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbeatter who confirmed Mr Ware had a history of lower back pain. He also said Mr Ware had reported mental health issues since 2012, including possible schizophrenia.

Dr Leadbeatter added: "There was nothing to suggest that anyone else need to be involved."

A forensic toxicologist, Nicola Martin, said a number of synthetic cannabinoids were found in Mr Ware's body during the autopsy. She said there was no way of knowing if these drugs had any effect on his state of mind on the morning he died.

Pauline Winchcombe's evidence statement continued: "He told me he was only taking drugs due to the pain in his back. I wouldn't have thought Matthew was going to take his life, because he had said these things before.

"I told him to speak to the staff in the prison, but I don't think he ever did. I don't know if he did speak to the staff. Matthew was accustomed to prison life, and wouldn't want to be known as a grass."

Mr Ware was found dead in his cell on November 22, 2018.

The inquest, which is being heard by a jury, continues.