Major land and sea search continues for missing Conwy pensioner

Lifeboats, a helicopter and police dogs have been involved in a major search for a missing pensioner who vanished overnight.

Roy Giblin, 80, from the Abergele area, went missing on Monday evening and has not been seen since, despite a huge search along the coast.

The RNLI have been searching the waters off north Wales this morning, with search and rescue teams also being brought in to assist.

The police helicopter and drone unit were involved in the search overnight.

A police spokesperson said: "We still have concerns for this gentleman.

"He is described as having grey hair and of a thin build. Last seen wearing a blue jumper and grey trousers."

Anybody with information has been urged to contact North Wales Police on the 101 number, quoting reference number Z080884.