Medal success for Welsh athletes at World Para Athletics European Championships

Welsh athletes bring home gold, silver and bronze medals for Team GB at the World Para Athletics European Championships.

Held at the Zdzisław Krzyszkowiak Stadium in Bydgoszcz, the tournament saw seven Welsh athletes win one gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Aled Davies topped an outstanding competition, winning gold in the F63 Shot Put final. Credit: Disability Sport Wales

The Bridgend Para multi-titleholder was lying second at the halfway point, but secured the top medal position with a 15.17 metre fourth round throw to maintain his nine year unbeaten major tournament run.

It was Aled’s seventh European title, equalling his tally of World Championship titles.

Credit: Disability Sport Wales

Kyron Duke, the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships bronze medal winner, won silver in the F41 Shot Put final – the Newport man throwing a 13.39 metre season best.

Duke said: “To come to my first majors in two years and come away from the WPA European Championships in Poland with silver and a season’s best, especially heading towards the Paralympics in Tokyo in a few months time, is extremely positive."

Credit: Disability Sport Wales

John Bridge smashed his personal best to win silver in the T47 400m final.

“I seriously don’t remember much about the first three hundred metres of my race,” admitted John.

“Before the race started I had planned on hitting twenty-three seconds for the first two hundred metres and holding it until the very end.

Credit: Disability Sport Wales

Harrison Walsh also put in a fantastic medal winning performance in the F64 Discus final.

The former Ospreys rugby player smashed his previous personal best of 52.45 metres with a magnificent 54.85 metre throw, enabling the Mumbles man to win bronze.

“I’m a bit overwhelmed to be honest, there are so many emotions right now,” said Harrison.

Credit: Disability Sport Wales

Neath-born Harri Jenkins moved up a class to compete in the T33/34 100m, winning bronze with a season best time of 18.64.

Olivia Breen won bronze in the T38 Long Jump and finished 4th in the T38 100m. Credit: Disability Sport Wales

Olivia Breen was delighted to win bronze in the T38 Long Jump final – a 4.94 metre season’s best.

The double Commonwealth Games gold medallist also finished fourth in the final of the T38 100m, setting a personal best time of 13.01 and missing out on a medal by just two hundredths of a second.

And Rhys Jones was back representing GB for the first time in three years and gave it his all in the T37 100m final, but missed out on a medal by a mere 0.24 by finishing a very close fourth with a time of 12.16.