Welsh nightclubs: 'We're facing ruin, with no idea when we can reopen'

Video report by ITV Wales journalist Hamish Auskerry

Welsh nightclubs are facing "ruin", with "no clear direction" about how and when they can reopen to customers, an organisation representing the industry has said.

Unite for the Night represents around independent 170 clubs and late-night venues in Cardiff and Swansea, as well as industry names like Marston's, Stonegate Group and Wetherspoons.

Many night-time venues in Wales have not had a paying customer since March 16 last year, and still don't have a date for when they can open their doors again.

Unite for the Night say any hopes of reopening have now been "entirely dashed" after the First Minister said on Friday that social distancing will be in place in Wales throughout the summer and most likely for the rest of the year.

In addition, Unite for the Night has slammed pilot test events taking place in Wales - designed to develop guidance that will allow the safe return of events - as time-wasting and "political theatre".

The industry body pointed to the Swansea City Championship play-offs - one of Welsh Government's nine pilot test events - saying it had not gathered true data from the 3,000 people present.

Gary Lulham, a nightclub owner in Swansea, said, "Subsequently we found out that social distancing was enforced, mask-wearing was enforced, and no one took a Covid test either before or after that event.

"So what have we actually learned from it? Well - very little, it would seem."

Mr Lulham said nightclub staff want to see specific tests in Wales to help inform the safe reopening of large-scale indoor events, similar to a series of pilot events held in Liverpool.

In one such pilot, around 3,000 revellers gathered indoors at the Circus Nightclub at Bramley-Moore Dock without masks or social distancing.

Around 3,000 people attended this pilot event at a Liverpool club. Credit: PA Images

The Welsh Government said decisions on testing at events are taken in close consultation with local Safety Advisory Groups and based on unique event risk assessments.

A spokesperson said, "For the Swansea play-off game, the decision was taken that Covid testing was not required for those attending, but other mitigations were in place including social distancing, face masks and full TTP (Test, Trace, Protect).

"Tickets were only available to supporters who attended within household bubbles to further reduce risk of transmission.

"The schedule was devised to test how each sector adapts to the updated guidance and to trial how events will operate in future. We are also liaising closely with the UK Government Event Research Programme to understand the lessons from its larger scale programme."

With the night-time economy showing no signs of reopening, businesses linked to the industry are also affected.

Harnaik Singh Dosanjh runs a vintage clothing store in Swansea, which used to do a huge trade in themed clothes - particularly for student nights in local clubs.

Since the pandemic, Narnaik says the business has been "massively" affected.

He told ITV News, "No one's going out - there's no partying - so why would you want to buy clothes?

"It's a massive knock-on effect. I'm running at nowhere near my full strength. I really feel for my staff, too."

At the Welsh Government's weekly press conference on Monday, First Minister Mark Drakeford warned of the risks of unlocking Wales "prematurely".

Mr Drakeford told journalists he wants to restore freedoms in Wales in a step-by-step way that doesn't result in an "unravelling" of the progress made so far.

He also said Wales won't be lifting every restriction from 21st June, even if England does, citing concerns around the Delta variant and the "inevitability" of a third wave.

