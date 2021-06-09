Euro 2020 Crossbar Challenge: Can you beat the professionals?

As the Wales players are put through their final preparations before their Euros opener against Switzerland on Saturday, ITV Wales is challenging fans to compete in a crossbar challenge.

Wales kick off at 2pm on the 12 June as they look to start their tournament off in style and recreate the success of Euro 2016.

As part of ITV Wales' extensive coverage of the Euros on TV and online, we are challenging anyone to hit the goal-frame more times than a professional footballer can in 30 seconds.

England and Aston Villa Women's Anita Asante and Wales and Reading Women's Rachel Rowe took each other on at the Cardiff City Stadium under the watchful eye of ITV Sports Reporter Beth Fisher.

How many times can you hit the woodwork in 30 seconds? Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

In a tight contest Anita Asante won it for England, scoring 17 points, while Rachel Rowe scored 12.

You must kick the ball from 11 metres away from the goal. The points are calculated as follows:

3 points for hitting the crossbar

5 points for hitting the posts

10 points for the corner

If you want to take part, film your attempt in the garden or in the park. You can challenge your friends or your family too!

For a chance for your effort to be featured on TV and online, just film your crossbar challenge with your phone on its side, in landscape mode, and then email it to waleseuros@itv.com or tweet us at ITV Wales with the hashtag #WalesCrossbarChallenge

If you're under 16 you must have your parent or guardian's permission.

Good luck!