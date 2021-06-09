'Gross failings' in care given to nursing home resident, inquest finds

Video report by ITV Wales correspondent Richard Morgan

A resident at a south Wales care home died after becoming malnourished and developing severe pressure sores, an inquest has found.

Dorothea Hale, 75, was a resident at the Grosvenor Nursing Home in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent - now renamed and under new management - for four months.

She was admitted to the home in July 2006 after a serious stroke left her in need of full-time care.

An inquest into Mrs Hale's death heard the care home did not prevent her from becoming malnourished and developing "extensive pressure damage" during her time there.

She was taken Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny in November 2006, where she was also found to be suffering with dehydration.

The inquest heard several sores on her body were infected - one so severely that it left the bone exposed.

Despite the best efforts of medics, her condition deteriorated and she died on 6 January 2007.

Today coroner Geraint Williams highlighted a number of failures by care staff during the mother-of-two's four months at the home.

But he said a lack of evidence that better care would have prolonged her life meant he could not record that her death in January 2007 was contributed to by neglect.

In an emotional interview, Dorothea's daughter Catherine Cawte told ITV News she does not agree.

"I know that there was neglect there," she said.

"They didn't seek professional advice at all. They just fumbled their way along, by the sounds of it."

The four-week inquest into Mrs Hale's death, held in Newport, was blighted by a substantial number of "critically important" missing records and documents from the home, as well as the refusal of some ex-staff to give evidence.

Dorothea Hale was an active and loving grandmother. Credit: Gwent Police / Family

Catherine believes her mother's health issues should have been spotted earlier.

"I'm cross with myself that I didn't ask to look again at my mum's sores," she said.

"But she was in a care home, where they care for people - or they're supposed to.

"When I was concerned about my mum, the nurses there weren't concerned.

"There was a terrible smell in mum's room - a really awful smell - but we were told that it was as a result of her peg-feeding tube."

The smell turned out to be rotting flesh - something Catherine says should never have happened.

"Just to see her fade away and suffer in the last couple of weeks - I've got no words," she added.

Two staff members were investigated by the Nursing and Midwifery Council in connection with Mrs Hale's death and were both found unfit to practice and struck off the NMC register, the coroner said.

He recorded a narrative conclusion, and said he did not need to issue a prevention of future deaths report because after 15 years "the legislation, regulations and equally importantly the philosophy and practice of state agencies has changed markedly".

Care Inspectorate Wales says the law has since been changed to give authorities greater power to act swiftly and take firm action when needed.

Mrs Hale's death featured in Operation Jasmine - a police investigation into neglect of elderly residents at several care homes in South Wales.

The inquiry lasted nearly a decade and cost over £11 million with detectives looking at 63 deaths.

Earlier this year, a coroner found the deaths of five residents at the Brithdir nursing home in New Tredegar, South Wales, which featured in Operation Jasmine, were contributed to by neglect.

