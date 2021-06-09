Inquest opens into death of Anglesey teenager Frankie Morris

An inquest has opened into the death of an 18-year-old man from Anglesey, whose body was found in woodland last week.

Frantisek Morris - known as Frankie - had been missing for a month, with a huge search operation taking place.

Today a coroner at Caernarfon said the provisional cause of death given by Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers was compression of the neck from hanging.

At a hearing lasting a few minutes, acting senior coroner for north-west Wales Katie Sutherland told Frankie's mother Alice she hoped to list a full inquest in September.

The 18-year-old was last seen pushing his bike past a pub less than two miles from where his body was found. Credit: North Wales Police

Mr Morris, from Llandegfan, disappeared on 2 May after attending a rave at a disused quarry near Waunfawr, Gwynedd.

His disappearance sparked a mass search involving police divers, who scoured a nearby river.

He was last seen pushing his bike near the Vaynol Arms pub in Pentir, near Bangor, with the bike later found nearby.

Mr Morris' body was found on June 3 at Caerhun, on the outskirts of Bangor - less than two miles from where he'd last been seen - after police were called by a member of the public.

He was later identified by his clothing and documents.

During the investigation, North Wales Police had arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They also held a man and a woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. They were later eliminated from the inquiry.

Read more: