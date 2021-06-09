Man bit off security guard's ear after being refused entry to event

A man has been jailed after biting off a "large section" of a security guard's ear, leaving him permanently disfigured.

Philip Nicholas Ladd was found guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm, and sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

In March 2019, Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to New Quay Football Club, where Ladd had reacted violently when a security guard stopped him from going back inside the venue.

The 38-year-old punched the victim in the head before biting off part of his ear. He then spat it out on the floor and left in a taxi.

The victim, who was taken immediately to hospital, says the injury has left him feeling conscious about the way he looks.

It still remains difficult for me as I fear that I could again get attacked, simply for doing my job. Victim

In a victim impact statement, he said: “This was not simply an assault that to an extent you are aware could happen working as a security operative at events.

"This was a cruel, vindictive attack that has resulted in an injury that will never truly heal, and I will often be reminded of what happened to me.

“It was very difficult for me to go back to work, but I have managed this out of necessity to support myself and family.

"It still remains difficult for me as I fear that I could again get attacked, simply for doing my job.

“I should not have to feel like this and I did not before this incident.”

Ladd, of Aberaeron, was arrested within hours of the incident being reported, with CCTV and DNA samples used as part of the investigation.

He was charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent in November 2019.

He denied the offence but was found guilty at a second trial.

Detective Sergeant Steve Barry said: “This was an incredibly violent incident, which saw the defendant lash out at a security guard who was simply doing his job.

“Ladd was told he could not go back inside. The way he reacted to this was totally unacceptable and has left the victim with a permanent reminder of the assault.

“We are pleased that the hard work of investigating officers in putting together the file of evidence led to a conviction, and hope the sentence goes some way to providing comfort to the victim.”