Prime Minister Boris Johnson fails to mention Wales in good luck Euros message

Boris Johnson failed to wish Wales good luck when he sent a message of support for the UK teams competing at Euro 2020.

The prime minister was responding to a statement from SNP MP Ian Blackford who took the opportunity to wish Scotland good luck in the tournament during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

Boris Johnson replied and wished good luck to Scotland, England and "all the home nations who may be playing".

Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi tweeted to say "I think it was 'Wales' that Boris was looking for there."

The national account for the Wales team also shared the video and said "And Cymru?"

In a statement, a No 10 spokesperson said, “As he made clear during Prime Minister’s Questions, the PM wishes the best to all home nations teams taking part in the Euro 2020 Championship.”