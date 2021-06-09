The UK's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has been accused of scuppering a deal to end a long-running dispute around Covid safety at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

The union representing DVLA workers said a deal was all but agreed to end the dispute, claiming it was withdrawn at the eleventh hour in an "unprecedented" move.

ITV News understands that the proposed deal would have seen staff offered a £200 'recognition payment' pro-rata, two days' extra annual leave pro-rata and a phased return to the office.

At the time, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said it followed pressure from "UK Government officials" - but are now stating they believe the agreement was withdrawn on the direction of Grant Shapps himself.

The union has written to Mr Shapps asking for an explanation.

The Department for Transport and the DLVA did not directly address the claim concerning Mr Shapps when approached by ITV News.

Workers at the DVLA office in Swansea have launched a series of strikes as part of a campaign for more safety measures to be taken, including a reduction in the number of staff expected to work at the site. Further industrial action is planned.

The DVLA insists it has followed official guidance and is doing all it can to keep staff safe.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the union is "fully prepared for months of strike action". Credit: PA Images

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said in his letter to Mr Shapps there had been a "huge shift" in the direction of negotiations, adding: "The only deduction we can make, given that the agreement had been drawn up with DVLA and DfT officials, is that it was withdrawn on your direction.

"I urge you to put the nearly completed agreement back on the table."

Mr Serwotka said the union had been left with no choice but to proceed with industrial action.

SNP MP Chris Stephens, who chairs the union's parliamentary group, has also written to Mr Shapps, saying: "It had appeared hopeful that a deal between the union and management had been agreed which would resolve this satisfactorily.

"But now we understand that, far from acting in a positive way, ministerial interference is now being cited as the reason for the sudden - and otherwise seemingly inexplicable - withdrawal of the agreement."

A DVLA spokesman said: "It's disappointing to see the Public and Commercial Services union choosing to continue with industrial action and targeting services that will have the greatest negative impact on the public, including some of the more vulnerable people in society, just as restrictions are starting to ease.

"We have been negotiating in good faith and will continue to do so with the aim of finding a workable solution.

"The safety of our staff is paramount and since the beginning of the year we have implemented weekly Covid testing for everyone, hired more than 30 new cleaners to maintain hygiene standards and installed thermal imaging cameras to carry out temperature checks on people entering the building. We have also removed 300 desks from our headquarters and utilised space in a newly leased building to further assist with social distancing measures.

"As these measures have been implemented, we have worked closely with Public Health Wales along with Swansea Environmental Health and the Health and Safety Executive, who have conducted regular site visits and inspections and have repeatedly confirmed a high level of compliance with control measures.

"Millions of people right across the UK are relying on essential DVLA services and PCS's demands will cause significant and unnecessary disruption to families and businesses, all at a time when they are most needed."

DVLA said it currently has two positive cases out of a workforce of more than 6,000.

The DVLA insists it has done everything possible to keep workers safe. Credit: PA Images

Analysis by ITV Wales' Swansea correspondent Dean Thomas-Welch

"This latest breakdown in negotiations between the DVLA and PCS Union is a significant blow in the bid to end this dispute. It had seemed almost certain last Thursday that an agreement would be signed by all parties to end the industrial action and begin the safe return of workers.

"I've seen the agreement and can confirm conditions affecting staff were withdrawn at the last minute. These included a payment of £200 to all staff, two extra days of annual leave and a condition that staff currently working in DVLA sites reduce their presence in the office by a half-day per week.

"This failed agreement was months in the making and had been agreed jointly with DfT officials, DVLA senior management and the PCS Union. Both parties have now backed themselves into a corner, with the DfT and DVLA pulling the plug on the agreement and the PCS union committing to months of further industrial action.

"Remember, in the middle of all this is the staff at the DVLA. Many are tired, concerned and desperate for an agreement to end this messy dispute. It's still not known who pulled the deal - and with the DVLA and DfT not willing to confirm who withdrew it and why, this story will surely rumble on."

