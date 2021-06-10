A Caerphilly headteacher has banned pupils from wearing skirts to school after complaints that some are wearing them "inappropriately" short.

In an email to parents, Lee Jarvis said St Martin's School staff, pupils, and members of the public have spoken out over what they regard as "highly inappropriate and far too revealing attire".

When pupils return in September, they must wear either tailored trousers or shorts in the warmer weather.

Headteacher Lee Jarvis said the length of some skirts worn was "inappropriate".

Mr Jarvis wrote: "Over the last couple of years, our school community has had concerns over the length of some learners' skirts.

"Staff and learners are included in this, and members of the public have frequently contacted the school to complain about what they regard as highly inappropriate and far too revealing attire for the workplace.

"Despite us attempting to educate learners as to appropriate school wear and issuing school-badged skirts of an appropriate length, we have not been effective in ensuring that learners adhere to appropriate workplace attire.

"We have therefore concluded that this item of clothing needs to be removed from our uniform policy from September and replaced by tailored shorts for hot weather or, alternatively, trousers.

"I felt it was prudent to write to let you know this in plenty of time before we all begin to consider purchasing new uniform for September."

School uniforms have proved controversial in recent years, with debates around cost and gender neutrality. Credit: PA Images

But some parents said there should not be a blanket ban on skirt-wearing, with individual pupils spoken to about the length of their skirts instead.

One mother, who did not want to be named, said staff should not "penalise the whole school".

"I disagree with this. It should be addressed per child," she added.

Another called the decision "absolutely ludicrous" and said parents are "furious".

A third said she had seen some pupils wearing very short skirts with tights, but added: "My daughter is not happy and doesn't want to wear tailored school trousers.

"I think it's unfair. Don't they have other things to worry about after we've all come through Covid?"

Others pointed out that they will now have to buy trousers after already spending money on skirts that conform to the school policy.

