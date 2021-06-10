The family of 13-year-old Christopher Kapessa, who died after being pushed into a river, will appeal to the High Court on Thursday to review whether the decision not to prosecute the teenager accused of being responsible should be investigated further.

Lawyers representing Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph, will appear at the High Court in London on Thursday morning to ask for a judicial review of the CPS decision.

Christopher Kapessa was said to have been pushed into the River Cynon by a 14-year-old boy in July 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service decided not to charge the teenager and described the incident as a "foolish prank".

Christopher's family previously told ITV News that they did not feel that justice has been reached.

On July 1 2019, Christopher Kapessa was with a group of other young people by the River Cynon when the incident happened and the emergency services were called.

A search of the river was made between Mountain Ash and Cwmbach after the incident was reported at around 5.40pm.

It involved police, fire crews, paramedics and an emergency services helicopter.

Christopher, who was unable to swim, was rushed to Prince Charles Hospital but was then pronounced dead.