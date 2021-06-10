Play video

Watch the report by ITV Cymru Wales journalist Ian Lang

Demonstrations are taking place across Wales as part of UK-wide action to highlight the threat of rising sea levels.

Extinction Rebellion and other climate-concerned organisations gathered in more than 90 coastal communities across the UK on Wednesday.

Campaigners will be taking part in their 'Make The Wave' demonstrations over the next four days leading up to the G7 summit in Cornwall.

Once a year, leaders of the G7 nations gather to discuss global issues and economic policies.

Extinction rebellion demonstrations in Aberystwyth. Credit: Extinction Rebellion pictures

Extinction Rebellion activists say they want their protests to "send a clear signal to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the G7 summit delegates that immediate action should be taken" to tackle the climate emergency.

The protests were held after oceanographers from Bangor University warned that rising sea levels could swamp North Wales' coastal communities by the end of this century.

Extinction Rebellion Cymru says it wants to highlight the climate emergency and encourage people across Wales to find out what they can do to help.

In March of this year, the Welsh Parliament approved a net zero target for 2050. Net zero means balancing the greenhouse gas emissions with the amount of gases that are being removed from the atmosphere.

Extinction Rebellion Borth organised an appearance by the 'Red Rebels'. Credit: Janoš Vranek

A counsellor attending the event in Penmaenmawr said: "I am taking part in these protests as I want governments to act now as I fear deeply for the future of my children, grandchildren and all future generations.

"I also feel beholden to act on behalf of all the creatures, plants and beings who have no voice with which to protest. They are facing extinction because of this unfolding climate catastrophe. We must act now."