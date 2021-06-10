Play video

ITV Cymru Wales' sports reporter Beth Fisher sat down with interim Wales boss Rob Page to talk all things Euro 2020

A year ago if you had been asked who the most famous Robert Page was, you may well have mentioned a certain Led Zeppelin guitarist. On the eve of another major football tournament, however, all eyes in Wales are now on caretaker boss, Rob Page.

After taking over the job in November last year following the arrest of Ryan Giggs, Page has been building towards the moment he would take his national side to a major tournament.

"I grew up in the Valleys in Tylorstown", Rob told ITV Cymru Wales sports reporter Beth Fisher with pride.

He may not have had the trophy-laden playing career of his predecessor, Ryan Giggs, but Page's career has been varied and successful.

Rob Page said it was a "tough decision" to select just 26 players to form his squad. Credit: PA Images

During an 18-year playing career, Page made over 500 senior appearances across spells with several clubs, most notably with Watford where he captained the Hornets to the Premier League.

After retiring as a player, the former defender managed both Port Vale and Northampton, before recently coaching at Nottingham Forest.

The 46-year-old, who won 41 caps for Wales, has since risen through the ranks of the national team as a coach.

In 2017 he took over as Under 21 coach, where he also took charge of the national Under 19 and Under 17 teams.

Rob Page, pictured back right, playing for Wales in 2004 Credit: PA Images

"They were the best days, playing international football", Page said. "Some of the players I was lucky enough to play with, some of the teams we played against in the past, have been unbelievable".

What's Rob Page like outside of football?

"Intense", Rob says. "I can be hard work".

"I'm an emotional person at times and I wear my heart on my sleeve. If I've got the hump with someone they'll know about it. I tell it like it is, that's the way I prefer it".

How is he going to build on the success of Euro 2016?

"That's down to the players and the squad. We have some senior players who were there in 2016.

"I remember coming in and shadowing Chris [Coleman] for a couple of days back in 2016 in the build up to the Euros and I remember thinking the atmosphere was incredible.

"Even though the squad has changed, it's got to come down to the senior players to ensure the environment is still the same. As a group of mates all together, they're great to watch, and we've got to make sure that continues.

"That's doesn't guarantee wins, of course it doesn't", Rob continues, "but it helps people want to turn up to training and to give everything when they're at training. With that will come success, and that's what we've found in recent months".

"I know the group of players really well, and I think that's certainly helped".

Rob Page sat down with ITV Cymru Wales sport reporter Beth Fisher Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

How does it feel to go from fan to manager in the space of five years?

"Surreal", Rob says with a smile. "It's unbelievable to have the opportunity so I'm very, very proud and I understand the responsibility that I've got.

"I just hope that I, and the group of players, can do the supporters proud".

