Rescuers abseil down cliff to save terrified lamb stuck on ledge

Rescuers abseiled down a cliff to rescue a lamb after she became stranded on rocks in dangerously high temperatures with no food or water.

The frightened animal found herself trapped on a ledge at the Trefor Sea Stacks in the Llŷn Peninsula, surrounded by nesting birds who pecked her every time she moved.

She also faced a perilous 20-metre drop, where one slip could have resulted in her falling onto rocks and landing in the sea.

Rescuers were able to gently place the lamb in a bag and winch her to land. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

Walkers spotted the stuck lamb on June 2 and alerted animal welfare charity RSPCA Cymru.

A five-strong team abseiled to the lamb before placing her in a bag and lifting her to safety, where she was reunited with her mother.

RSPCA Inspector Mike Pugh, one of the rescuers, said: "This poor lamb was horribly stranded on a cliff ledge and unable to get herself back to safety.

"As we got a rescue group together, I got the lamb some grass and notified the farmer, who also got vital sustenance to the stranded animal. The poor young sheep was being pecked by nesting shag birds every time she moved.

"We were later able to reach the lamb by abseiling to her and pulling her back using a pulley system to safe land.

"I waited at the bottom in case she fell into the sea - but thankfully it was a highly successful rescue."

Once back on solid ground, rescuers released the lamb to her mother. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

Inspector Pugh added: "Fortunately, despite her ordeal, the young sheep had no injuries and we were able to reunite this lucky lamb with her mother.

"What was really nice is that after we rescued the lamb and were packing up our equipment, she popped back over to see us. Perhaps she was saying thank you!"

Farmer Arwyn Owen, who owns the lamb, said: "I'm very grateful to the RSPCA for completing this rescue.

"The lamb is alive and well, despite the very challenging situation we thought we were in, and is back with the mother."

Rescuers said the lamb returned to 'thank' them shortly after they'd released her. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

RSPCA inspector Pugh suspects the sheep may have got stranded after being spooked or chased by a dog. The charity has renewed its calls for dog walkers to keep their pets on leads near livestock.

He said: "While we cannot be sure, I suspect this sheep may have inadvertently fallen onto this cliff ledge while escaping a chasing dog.

"Livestock worrying remains a real problem - so we urge dog owners to not let their pets off leads when sheep, lambs and other livestock are nearby."

