Wales at the Euros: A full guide from key matches to how the tournament works

Play video

Our sports reporter Beth Fisher explains how Euro 2020 will work, where Wales will be playing and which teams make up the groups.

200/1.

They are the latest odds on Wales to win Euro 2020.

But what were the odds on Hal Robson-Kanu scoring that brilliant goal against Belgium in 2016? Who would have put money on Joe Allen being in UEFA's official team of the tournament in 2016? Very few of us.

Wales loves to be the underdog at a major tournament. So it is time to get your replica shirts ready, your TV turned up loud for the national anthem and your nerves settled before Wales kick off in their first game this weekend.

How does the tournament work?

Twenty four nations will take part in this special tournament celebrating 60 years of the Euros. Eleven countries will host games this year, where normally one or two would host the whole tournament.

The format will be the same as for Euro 2016. The top two in each of the six groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

What group is Wales in?

Wales are in Group A, alongside Italy, Turkey and Switzerland.

Key fixtures

Saturday 12th June - Wales v Switzerland - 2pm kick off in Baku

Wednesday 16th June - Turkey v Wales - 5pm kick off in Baku

Sunday 20th June - Italy v Wales - 5pm kick off in Rome - Live on ITV / ITV Hub

What happens then?

If Wales qualify from their group in first or second place, they will play on Saturday 26th June in knockout round of 16.

The Group A runner-up will face the runner up of Group B runner-up at 5pm, while the Group A winner plays the Group C runner-up at 8pm on that Saturday.

If Wales finish third in their group, but still qualify by being one of the best third place finishers in terms of points, then Wales will play in the round of 16 on Sunday 27th or Tuesday 29th against the winner of one of the other groups in the tournament.

The quarter finals will be played on Friday 2nd July and Saturday 3rd July.

The semi finals will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday 6th July and Wednesday 7th July at 8pm.

The champion of Euro 2020 will be crowned at Wembley on Sunday 11th July, a match shown live on ITV.

To get in the mood, Gareth Bale has been talking to ITV Cymru Wales about the "goosebumps" he is feeling ahead of their opening game.

Play video

There will be extensive coverage of the Euros on ITV Cymru Wales

There will also be a special Euros preview programme on ITV Cymru Wales on Friday 11th at 9:30pm featuring a chat with Joe Ledley reminiscing about Euro 2016 plus lots more.