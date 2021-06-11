A murder investigation has been launched by Gwent Police after the death of a 26-year-old man in Newport.

Officers were called to reports of a 'serious assault' in Balfe Road at around 9:05pm on Thursday 10 June.

They arrived at the scene to find the 26-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive.

A murder investigation has been launched by Gwent Police. Credit: Wales News Service

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance were also called to the indicent, where the man was then pronounced dead.

Five people – three men, aged 18 and 19, and two 17-year-old boys – are currently in police custody after they were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Tributes have been left at the scene of the incident in Newport.

Pictures from the scene show a large police presence in the area on Thursday night and Gwent Police say officers remain at the scene on Friday.

Tributes including flowers and balloons have also been left at the side of the road where the incident took place on Thursday evening.