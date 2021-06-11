All you need to know about Switzerland ahead of Wales' Euro 2020 opener

Wales are preparing to face Switzerland in the first game of their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday.

We've heard from the Wales team and the excitement is building as Welsh fans journey to Baku to watch them in action in Azerbaijan.

But what can the Welsh side expect to face when they take on the Swiss?

What's Switzerland's form like?

Pretty good.

Switzerland has had a 100% winning record throughout 2021.

The team previously had a run of seven games without a win which then gave way to six consecutive victories. Their last defeat was to Belgium, 2-1 in the Nations League in November last year.

Warm-up friendly wins over Finland, the United States and Liechtenstein came on the back of opening 2022 World Cup qualifying victories against Bulgaria and Lithuania in March.

They drew 1-1 with Spain three days later before being awarded a 3-0 victory in their final Nations League game when Ukraine players tested positive for coronavirus.

Head coach Vladimir Petkovic with players of Switzerland attend their team's training session in Sofia, Bulgaria earlier this year. Credit: PA images

Who is Switzerland's coach?

Vladimir Petkovic became head coach in 2014 succeeding Ottmar Hitzfeld.

The 57-year old began his managerial career in Switzerland in 1997.

Having previously managed a string of Swiss clubs as well as spending one season in Turkey with club Samsunspor, Petkovic has managed to guide Switzerland to the last 16 of both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

In the lead up to Euro 2020 he has said "We're not scared of anyone."

Vladimir Petković has a proven track record and led his side to the last 16 at EURO 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. Credit: PA images

Tactics?

Petkovic is known to keep his opponents guessing over formations and tactics.

The fact Switzerland's players are dotted all around Europe's top leagues now ensures Petkovic's squad are able to adapt to subtle tactical tweaks.

Petkovic has tended to favour close modifications of 3-4-2-1 and 5-4-1 formations, meaning his system could be similar or identical to that of Wales.

What about the players?

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer and striker Haris Seferovic are said to be the players to look out for.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is the most capped player in the squad with 94 appearances.

Newcastle's Fabian Schar is a key figure at the back however he has missed much of the season through injury.

Fabian Schar of Switzerland passes the ball during the international friendly match between Switzerland and United States. Credit: PA images

