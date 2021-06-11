A new rail pass for 'staycationers' will be launched later this year to boost the recovery of domestic tourism, the UK Government has announced.

It will be similar to the BritRail pass, which entitles international visitors to unlimited train travel in Britain within their chosen zones and duration.

The Tourism Recovery Plan also includes a £10 million scheme involving National Lottery players being able to claim vouchers which can be redeemed at tourist sites across the UK between September 2021 and March 2022.

This is to encourage trips beyond the peak summer season, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said.

It is hoped the plans will help provide a boost to domestic tourism across the UK Credit: PA

Further details of the rail pass and lottery vouchers will be announced at a later date.

The measures aim to bring domestic and inbound tourism back to pre-pandemic levels by 2022 and 2023 respectively, which is at least one year earlier than some estimates.

Tourism minister Nigel Huddleston said: "The Tourism Recovery Plan is our blueprint for how the sector can build back better from the pandemic, even faster than forecasts predict."

"It's been a challenging year for the tourism sector, especially for our cities, but I know they stand ready to welcome visitors back and I encourage everyone to rediscover the UK's fantastic tourism offer."

The UK Government will also consult on introducing a registration scheme for tourist accommodation in England, which would include hotels, B&Bs and short-term rentals such as those booked through Airbnb.

This is to give a better understanding of what accommodation is available across the country.

Figures show there were 10,698,000 overnight domestic trips to Wales in 2019. Credit: ITV Wales

Tourism is hugely important to the Welsh economy.

Lastest figures show that in 2019, there were 10,698,000 overnight domestic trips to Wales generating expenditure of £2,003 million.

There were also 87,300,000 tourism day visits to Wales which generated £3,447 million.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart MP said: "Wales has so much to offer visitors, and tourism is key to our economy."

Throughout the past year the UK Government has provided this vital sector with necessary support to ensure it builds back even stronger than before the pandemic.

Measures announced today that apply in Wales show the UK Government is delivering for one of the sectors that has been hardest hit."

Reacting to the plans, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: "The Welsh Government has worked in collaboration with the industry on how we shape the future of the visitor economy in Wales. We welcome that the UK Government has now published their plan."