Welsh fans make journey to Baku for Euro 2020 on only direct flight from Cardiff

Around 120 Wales fans have left for Baku on the only direct flight from Wales to Azerbaijan ahead of the Euro 2020 kick off.

Between 500 and 1000 Wales fans are expected to be at Wales' group games in Baku, despite calls from the Football Association of Wales and the Welsh Government not to travel because of covid-19.

Very few Welsh fans will be in Rome for Wales' final group game against Italy because of strict quarantine rules there, and Wales fans returning home will be subject to 10 days of isolation.

The Wizz Air flight was the only direct flight from Wales to Azerbaijan in time for the Euros Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"All the testing has cost us 270 pounds per head, which is a bit disappointing", one fan told ITV Cymru Wales on Friday morning at Cardiff Airport.

"That's on top of the expense of getting there and all the hotels but hopefully it will be worth it".

The trip to Baku is thought to be costing some fans as much as £2,500, but there was a jubilant mood at the airport before the flight to the Azerbaijan capital.

Huw and Laura were also at Euro 2016 following Wales around France Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Huw and Laura went to France for Euro 2016 and they said they could not pass up the chance to go again, despite the coronavirus advice.

"Looking forward to it, it's really exciting", Huw said. "it's taken a lot of work to book the tickets and go through all the hoops that we've had to jump through but yeah looking forward to seeing the boys out there!"

"I'm just hoping they do as well as they did in 2016 and bring it home this time", Laura added.

Euro 2016 was a highpoint for the Wales team at a major tournament, as they got to the semi finals only to be beaten by Portugal.

Wales fans were even honoured with a 'outstanding contribution' award from UEFA following the tournament when they travelled to France to watch their team.

