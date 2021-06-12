One of Cardiff's main roads is set to reopen to general traffic after being pedestrianised during the pandemic.

Castle Street closed to traffic to help hospitality venues serve customers outside.

Now, all private vehicles will likely return despite thousands voting against it.

Cardiff Council's Cabinet will decide whether the road reopens to the general traffic or just to busses and taxis.

After banning all vehicles, buses and taxis were allowed to return in Autumn 2020.

Cardiff Council says Castle Street will be ready to reopen as soon as "necessary road works, road markings, and signage have been put in place".

More than 6,227 people took part in the consultation to give their thoughts on the future of Castle Street.

53.8% want to reopen the road to general traffic

33.8% want to keep general traffic off the road

However, when traffic returns, Castle Street will be limited to one lane in order to meet pollution requirements.

The two-way cycleway and the dedicated bus lane will remain.

Cllr Caro Wild, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Transport, said: "Congestion and air-quality levels remain a major concern for residents.

"Whilst air quality is generally improving across the city, we share concerns that localised traffic congestion can cause issues in central residential areas.

"This is something we want to get more data about especially as things begin to return to normal and traffic numbers increase.

"I don't think any of us want to return to a traffic-congested city any time soon, which is why, we are committed to investing in walking and cycling routes and in cleaner, quicker and easily accessible public transport options.

"We are also committed to our plans for the South Wales Metro and looking into ways to fund new routes and stations, including continuing our feasibility work around road user charging."

Read more: