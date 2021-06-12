Euro 2020: Wales draw 1-1 with Switzerland in their debut match

Wales have drawn 1-1 with Switzerland in their Euro 2020 Group A match in Baku.

Kieffer Moore headed a superb equaliser as Wales opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

Breel Embolo put Switzerland in front after 49 minutes, his close-range effort full reward for their superiority.

But Moore claimed his sixth international goal 16 minutes from time - and Wales were relieved when Mario Gavranovic's late effort was disallowed for offside following a VAR check.

A point was more than Wales deserved for large parts of a contest in which they were often second best and key men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were kept quiet.

But Moore's header will give Wales - semi-finalists at the last European Championship in France five years ago - belief that they can progress from a competitive group.

The result will place greater emphasis on Wales' next game against Turkey, who lost their opening Group A fixture 3-0 to Italy, in Baku on Wednesday.

Credit: PA

Bale, Wales' record goalscorer, had not scored for 11 games going into the match - a run stretching back to October 2019.

But he had netted in his two previous appearances against Switzerland, with Ramsey also on target when the two sides last met in a 2-0 Wales victory in 2011.

Ramsey had been declared fit to start after being troubled by injuries, but interim boss Robert Page decided not to play him as a false nine.

The Juventus midfielder had filled that role in the final warm-up friendly against Albania, but he lined up in a more familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, with Cardiff target man Moore leading the line.

Credit: PA

Danny Ward got the nod over Wayne Hennessey in goal and the two Joes, Allen and Morrell, provided the midfield screen in front of the back four.

Switzerland, four places higher than Wales at 13 in the world rankings, were packed with experience, with six players in the starting line-up having 60 caps or more.

Vladimir Petkovic's side also came into the tournament in good form, having won all five games played in 2021.

Both sets of players took the knee before kick-off and it was a cagey opening with temperatures touching 30 degrees.

With only a few hundred Wales fans in Baku, most watched anxiously across Wales.

At a fanzone in Cardiff, 250 watched on the big screen as Moore scored the equalizer and Wales came away with a 1-1 draw.

