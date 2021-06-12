Members of the Welsh Ambulance Service and the 25-year-old boss of a firm that produced more than one million bottles of hand sanitiser are amongst people in Wales to be commended in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The annual list recognises the achievements and services made by people from across the UK, with this year's list focusing on the work done by people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the people named was 25-year-old Rhys Mallows, who repurposed his bottling firm to produce more than one million bottles of hand sanitiser during the pandemic.

Mr Mallows, the managing director of Mallows Bottling, received a British Empire Medal (BME) for services to the NHS and key workers.

We saw the need in our direct community, in the local NHS trusts, in the old people's homes, in schools. Rhys Mallows

During the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020, the factory in Cowbridge, went into full-scale production of sanitiser bottles and the gel itself less than 10 days after licensing rules in the UK were changed to allow sites to be repurposed.

Ethanol, the alcohol used to make beverages and sanitiser, was in short supply across Europe at the time, with countries like France, Spain and Italy closing down borders and retaining it for their domestic needs.

Mr Mallows said: "We saw the need in our direct community, in the local NHS trusts, in the old people's homes, in schools. My wife is a teacher so I was hearing about how difficult it was for them on a daily basis."

Mr Mallows and his fellow company director, his father Andrew Mallows, 56, struck a deal with a Scottish distiller for supply of a spirit that their family business then used in a recipe for the antibacterial gel at a time it was "incredibly difficult to get hold of".

Their site has since produced 1.3 million bottles of 100ml hand sanitiser and 124,000 litres of the gel in larger containers.

Also honoured by the Queen is a police officer who was motivated by his tragic family history to support victims of domestic abuse.

Michael Taggart, 39, a strategic domestic abuse officer with North Wales Police, was a teenager when his mother Donna Crist was murdered by his abusive stepfather Derek Evans in 1997.

At age 15 he had dreams of being a performer, but his mother's death changed everything. Mr Taggart now feels like joining the police was "pre-determined".

He said: "It was something that was naturally going to evolve, because I wanted to be in a position where I could maybe help people."

An acting police sergeant, Mr Taggart's role sees him find routes to get resources and support to domestic abuse victims - a particular challenge during Covid-19 lockdowns.

With victims stuck at home with perpetrators, Mr Taggart worked with supermarkets and food banks to include support leaflets in food deliveries and handouts.

He also organised online seminars for hairdressers and beauticians ahead of lockdown lifting who may come into contact with victims.

