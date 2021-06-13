The last of the Welsh Government's nine pilot test events has been held this weekend in Pembrokeshire.

The Wales Triathlon saw 500 athletes swim, run and cycle around Fishguard and the Pembrokeshire coast, but spectators were discouraged from attending.

Unlike normal, competitors entered the water two by two, at intervals, and social distancing measures were in place throughout the route, including in transition areas.

This is how the event looked in 2019 with 1200 competitors and thousands of spectators Credit: Activity Wales Events

Normally the event hosts around 1200 athletes; this year numbers were reduced to comply with COVID guidelines.

The CEO of Activity Wales Matthew Evans, told ITV Wales it had been "a long process' to get the event together.

"The risk assessment is 160 pages long, which is staggering, but it's a stepping stone process, it's about how we get start lines going and everyone's working together."

The triathlon had to be granted ministerial approval before it was given the go ahead and proposals were considered by key bodies including Welsh Government, Dyfed Powys Police, Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Pembrokeshire has a reputation for hosting large sporting events such as The Long Course Weekend and Ironman Wales, both of which were cancelled in 2020.

It's hoped the success of this weekend can help shape how future events look in Wales, and assist the Welsh Government in developing processes and guidance as coronavirus measures ease.

Swimmers entered the water two at a time, at 10 second intervals

Cllr Phil Baker, the Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member whose portfolio includes Major Events, said partners had worked closely together.

He said, "we're hoping that the feedback from this will be fantastic, we'll sit down and analyse it with Welsh Government and Public Health Wales to see what can be learned from this event as we move forward".

He added: “We are conscious that we would normally welcome spectators but this event is different – we are discouraging all spectators from attending, and participating athletes have been asked not to bring supporters with them.”The event, which combines a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike ride and a 13 mile run, has been held in the county since 2013.