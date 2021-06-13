Man in hospital and five arrested following reported stabbing in Aberdare

Five people have been arrested following reports of a stabbing in Aberdare on Saturday evening.

South Wales Police were called to Whitcombe Street in Aberdare at around 8:25pm on Saturday 12th June.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains. His condition is not thought to be life threatening.

He has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Immediately following the incident last night a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Another 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and GBH.

Another two men, both aged 23 were taken to hospital. They have since been released and been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Four remain in police custody whilst the fifth is in police custody in hospital.

Detective Inspector Matt Hicks said: "What happened last night will understandably cause the community concerns but five men involved have all been arrested.

"Our officers remain at the scene and I would urge anyone who has information to approach our officers and pass on anything that may help our investigation."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact South Wales Police.