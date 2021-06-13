Man who died following "serious assault" in Newport is named

Police have named a man who died following a "serious assault" in Newport on Thursday 10 June.

Ryan O’Connor was found unresponsive and unconscious in Balfe Road shortly after 9.05pm.

Paramedics from Welsh Ambulance Service later confirmed that the man had died and that his family and friends are receiving support from Gwent Police.

A murder investigation has now been launched and five people have been arrested.

Two 19-year-old men from Cardiff, an 18-year-old man from Cardiff, a 17-year-old boy from Caerphilly and a 17-year-old boy from Cardiff - were arrested on suspicion of murder. They all remain in police custody.

There will be an increased police presence in the Newport area as investigations are carried out.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

They have also reminded people to not post anything on social media that could jeopardize the investigation.

Ryan's family and friends are receiving support from Gwent Police.

Chief superintendent Tom Harding said: "I want to reassure our communities in Newport that officers are working tirelessly to establish the circumstances of what happened on Thursday night.

"This may be a concerning time for many residents and additional police officers will be out on patrol, so you will see more officers in Newport as a result and if you have concerns then please do stop and talk with us.

"We appreciate the support of our local communities and for working with us during our investigation.

"I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our communities, but it is vital that people do not comment on social media about the identities of anyone involved in this matter.

"As this is a live investigation such comments can impact on our ability to bring those responsible to justice."

Superintendent Martin Price, the senior investigating officer, said: "As our investigation continues, officers will be making further enquiries so, it is possible that you may see ongoing police activity as part of this work. Please do not be alarmed.

"Anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation and has not yet spoken to the police should call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2100203630.

"We would like to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage from Balfe Road, especially of the roundabout and the surrounding area, between 8.45pm and 9.20pm on Thursday 10 June.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details."