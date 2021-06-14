Rugby fans are set to return to Cardiff's Principality Stadium in July, for the first time in over 14 months.

8,200 supporters will be allowed at each game of the Summer Internationals 2021.

Wales will take on Canada on Saturday 3 July and Argentina on 10 and 17 July.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) says despite limits on numbers, the return of supporters marks a really positive step: "There is nothing like the atmosphere at Principality Stadium on match day and I know our players are keen to get back out in front of a crowd.

"Opening the stadium to a reduced crowd is a positive step forward which will enable supporters to return and enjoy live international rugby once again in Wales."

Fans have not been able to watch games in Principality Stadium since March 2020. Credit: PA Images

Tickets will be sold individually or in pairs to people who are from the same extended household bubble.

From tomorrow (15 June), people belonging to a WRU Member Club will be able to buy tickets.

From 21 June, tickets will be made available for Debenture holders, Premium members and Official members.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale for the public at the end of June.

The team will take on Canada and Argentina in three fixtures over July. Credit: PA Images

The manager of the Principality Stadium has said that the number has to be capped at 8,200 to allow for social distancing.

Mark Williams said: "This has required months of complex planning, but we're delighted to be in a position where we can finally welcome fans back into the stadium.

"The layout of our stadia and the public concourses determines the maximum capacity of 8,200 fans with the required social distancing measures in place.

"We're still working through a number of factors such as phased entry and due to the limitations within the concourses we're unable to open the internal food and beverage outlets to fans or server food and beverages within our hospitality boxes."

