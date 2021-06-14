All eligible adults in Wales have now been offered a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine six weeks ahead of schedule, the Welsh Government has said.

It added that vaccination clinics across Wales were accelerating second doses amid growing concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the virus across the UK.

Paying tribute to Wales' many vaccination teams, Health Minister Eluned Morgan said Wales was now leading the world in the rate at which it was vaccinating people.

She said: "Wales is leading the world when it comes to the percentage of our population who have been vaccinated.

"I'm delighted that today we have reached the milestone of offering all eligible adults their first dose - six weeks ahead of schedule.

"This is a remarkable achievement and I want to thank everyone involved for their incredible efforts.

"However, we are not being complacent - I want to encourage younger adults to take up this offer of the vaccine and we don't want to see anyone left behind."

The Health Minister indicated that she now hoped to see an increased take-up amongst younger people.

"We are keen to see 18 to 39-year-olds vaccinated and hope to reach our milestone of 75% take-up in this age group by the end of this month," she said.

"Please take up your vaccine appointment; it offers protection to you, your loved ones and your communities and it is our best route out of the pandemic."

The reaching of the vaccine target comes six weeks ahead of its original schedule Credit: PA Images

Latest Public Health Wales data shows that 2,213,050 people have been given a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 1,378,010 have been given a two-dose course.

Jenny Spreafico, immunisation co-ordinator for Powys Teaching Health Board, said that despite the vaccine campaign's progress it was important nothing was wasted.

She said: "I want to thank everyone who has done their bit and come forward to get their vaccine so far, and I want to encourage anyone who hasn't yet to come forward for yours.

"If you can't attend, contact your health board to rearrange so no dose is wasted. More than 85% of people in Wales have had their first dose.

"Your vaccine offer will not expire - if you need more information, the Public Health Wales website can help.

"Getting the vaccine protects you, your friends and family - and your community."

