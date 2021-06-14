The family of a 26-year-old Newport man found dead last week have described him as a "loving and caring person" who "left us far too soon".

Ryan O’Connor was found unresponsive and unconscious in Balfe Road shortly after 9pm on Thursday 10 June.

Paramedics later confirmed that he had died and police launched a murder investigation.

Five people – three men from Cardiff and two boys, one from Caerphilly and one from Cardiff - have each been charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery.

The five alleged attackers appeared today (14 June) at Newport Magistrates' Court and spoke only to confirm their names, ages and addresses.

Mr O'Connor's family have paid tribute to him, saying: “Ryan was a loving and caring person. He has left us far too soon, and he will be greatly missed by all of us.

“He was loved by his family and the local community, which is reflected in the support that we’ve received from them at this difficult time for our family.

“The whole family would like to thank everyone for the kindness they have shown us so far.

“We would urge anyone with information to work with the police and assist their investigation in any way they can.”

Relatives are receiving support from specialist officers.

Mr O'Connor's family have released two images of him along with a tribute. Credit: Gwent Police / Family

Gwent Police are continuing to appeal for information in relation to Mr O'Connor's death.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage from Balfe Road, especially of the roundabout and the surrounding area, between 8.45pm and 9.20pm on Thursday 10 June.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send a direct message via the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts, quoting log reference 2100203630.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details.