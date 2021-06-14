The search is underway for an exceptional individual to represent Wales at this year's Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards. We are on the look out for people who have gone above and beyond to fundraise for charity.

As we continue to deal with a global pandemic, the extraordinary work of everyday heroes has never been more important.

So if you know someone who you believe deserves recognition for their amazing fundraising efforts, you can nominate them to be crowned ITV Wales Fundraiser of the Year.

That person will then have a shot at becoming National Fundraiser of the Year 2021 at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The awards celebrate the work of people like Sgt Stevie Bull, who won the Good Morning Britain Emergency Services award in 2019. Credit: PA Images

What are the Pride of Britain Awards?

The Pride of Britain Awards honour unsung heroes from across the country.

They have been running since 1999 and even took place last year during the pandemic - although without the usual red carpet ceremony.

Nominated by the public, winners come from different walks of life but are all awe-inspiring people.

How do I nominate someone for Regional Fundraiser of the Year?

You can nominate someone you know for Regional Fundraiser of the Year via the website: itv.com/prideofbritain.

You can only nominate individuals and they must be aged 16 years old or over.

The closing date for nominations is Friday 13 August and full terms and conditions can be found on the Pride of Britain website linked above.

Last year's winner, Samuel Turner, raised thousands of pounds for Cerebra - a charity that helps children with brain conditions.

When will a winner be announced?

After nominations close on August 13, a selection process will begin in order to whittle down the list of amazing individuals.

The ITV Wales Fundraiser of the Year will then be revealed on Wales at Six in October.

That person will be one of 17 ITV Regional Finalists in with a shot of becoming overall Pride of Britain Fundraiser.