An independent report into the handling of the murder of a Welsh private investigator will finally be published today, as his family say the case has "tarnished all of our lives".

Daniel Morgan, from Monmouthshire, was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987.

The father-of-two's murder became one of Scotland Yard's longest-running cold cases.

Despite five police inquiries and an inquest, no-one has been brought to justice, with the Metropolitan Police admitting corruption had hampered the original murder investigation.

Daniel Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of this London pub in March 1987.

In 2013, then-Home Secretary Theresa May announced that an independent panel was being set up to examine the case.

Daniel's brother Alistair Morgan said he expects today's long-awaited report to contain “a sizeable chapter on corruption”.

Speaking to ITV Wales before the publication, Mr Morgan said: "It has tarnished all of our lives.

"We haven't let it defeat us - we've tried to take pleasure in life where we can - but it's been like a millstone."

Daniel's brother Alastair Morgan says he hopes the report will find institutionalised corruption within the police.

The publication of the report follows a furious row between the Home Office, Independent Panel and Mr Morgan’s family over its release, which was originally due to take place in May.

After eight years in the making, the Home Office said that it may need to redact parts of the document on national security or human rights grounds.

But the panel said it had already worked with lawyers and security experts from the Metropolitan Police, calling the last-minute intervention “unnecessary” and “not consistent with the panel’s independence”.

Mr Morgan’s family said the move was a “kick in the teeth”, and called on Home Secretary Priti Patel to consider the distress the delay caused them.

An agreement was eventually reached that a small Home Office team could read the report in advance, and last week it was confirmed that the full, unredacted report would be published.

The panel's remit was to address questions relating to the murder, including police handling of the case, the role corruption played in protecting Mr Morgan's killer, and the links between private investigators, police and journalists connected to the case.

It is the second such panel ever set up in the UK. The first was published in 2012 looking at the events surrounding the Hillsborough disaster.

The family will get sight of the report this morning before it is made public, but even before its contents are known, Alistair Morgan says his faith in institutions has been damaged.

"It has tarnished my relationship with the British state," he said.

"I feel I don't trust Britain any longer."

Mr Morgan's murder became one of Scotland Yard's longest-running cold cases.

A series of police investigations have been held into the murder in the last three-and-a-half decades.

In February 1989 Mr Morgan's business partner Jonathan Rees and his associate Paul Goodridge were charged with murder, and Mr Goodridge's girlfriend Jean Wisden was charged with perverting the course of justice.

But three months later the case was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, and Mr Goodridge went on to sue Hampshire Constabulary over the charge.

Later, in 2008, five people were charged in relation to the case - Mr Rees, his brothers-in-law Glenn and Gary Vian, and an associate James Cook, were charged with Mr Morgan's murder, while former police officer Sid Fillery was charged with perverting the course of justice.

But police failures in disclosing evidence and handling of key witnesses led to the prosecution collapsing by March 2011.

Eight years later in 2019, Mr Rees and the Vian brothers were each awarded six-figure sums in damages after suing the Metropolitan Police for malicious prosecution.

It is estimated that the five police inquiries cost around £30 million, while according to statements posted on its website, the panel itself - chaired by former Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman, Baroness Nuala O'Loan - cost just over £14.1 million up to the end of 2019/20.

Read more: