Delta variant at centre of Denbighshire outbreak

The Delta variant of Covid-19 is at the centre of an outbreak in Denbighshire, officials say.

So far there have been 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while 428 pupils are self-isolating from Ysgol Brynhyfryd in Ruthin, and Denbigh High School and St Brigid’s School, both in Denbigh.

The cases are linked and have been traced back to gatherings in different places, including schools.

Some of the people who have tested positive are pupils, but not all, Denbighshire County Council said.

Denbighshire Council, Public Health Wales and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board are working together to manage the situation.

Nicola Stubbins, chair of the incident management team, said: "Enquiries are still being made and further test results are still pending, and we would like to reassure residents we are working to reduce any further spread.

"Not all cases have been confirmed as the Delta variant, but the strain is becoming the dominant variant in the UK and we are treating these connected positive tests as the Delta variant.

"The Delta variant is more transmittable and sticking to the guidelines is the best way of slowing its spread within our communities. The emergence of these new cases is a reminder we should not become complacent, even as rates of the virus across Wales remain low."

Extra testing has been made available in Denbighshire and anyone who feels unwell should book a coronavirus test at the earliest opportunity, Ms Stubbins added.

People are also reminded to follow coronavirus regulations, including hand hygiene, wearing face coverings indoors and social distancing.

