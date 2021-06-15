A man who broke into a woman's house and climbed into her bed as she slept has been jailed for more than two years.

Police said Phillip George Ronald Lightfoot left the victim shaken and anxious after the incident, which took place during the early hours of 23 March 2021.

The 23-year-old was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police officers at his home in Brecon an hour after the offence was reported.

Detective Sergeant Christine Beaton said: "This was a particularly worrying incident for the victim, who was woken at 3am to find the defendant in bed next to her.

"He later admitted that he had stood watching her for around two minutes, but would not confirm what his intentions were during this time.

"This is disturbing behaviour and was highly concerning to officers who kept this in mind during their enquiries.

"He left only when the victim disturbed him, returning shortly after with items he had taken from the victim's home."

While Lightfoot was in her home, the victim had turned on a light and recognised him.

Her identification of the suspect helped police make the arrest swiftly.

On his arrest, Lightfoot made a comment linking him to the crime – telling officers "I didn’t break in, the door was open".

Digital enquiries revealed unsolicited messages from Lightfoot to the victim.

He was charged with burglary the following day and remanded to appear at court.

DS Beaton said: "To support the victim, safeguarding advice was given, and officers ensured that security measures were put in place at her home.

"She was also given the opportunity to apply for a restraining order to ease her concerns over the defendant being released back into the community, which she accepted.

"We hope the punishment handed to Lightfoot goes some way to provide reassurance."

Lightfoot has been sentenced to 28 months in prison, given a restraining order for ten years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.