Employment rate in Wales the highest since March 2020

The number of people in work in Wales is at the highest since March 2020, with the unemployment rate below that of the UK.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has welcomed the new figures saying they are "encouraging".

However, he also said Wales' economy and labour market still faces uncertainty.

He attributed the uncertainty to the "continuing impact of Covid and the UK’s departure from the EU."

The statistics published on Tuesday 15 June show:

73.9% employment rate - up 1.8% points on the quarter

4.3% unemployment rate - down 0.2 % points

Vaughan Gething said supporting young people is crucial to driving Wales' economic recovery.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“The statistics published are encouraging, showing more people are now in work, with the number of people in work the highest it’s been since March last year, while unemployment in Wales remains below the UK average. However, we know there is still uncertainty facing the Welsh economy and labour market, due to the continuing impact of Covid and the UK’s departure from the EU.

“Supporting young people is a crucial part of our work to drive Wales’ economic recovery, and the programme for government being published by the First Minister has ambitious commitments to deliver the Young Person’s Guarantee, giving everyone under 25 in Wales the offer of work, education, training, or self-employment.

“We’re determined to work in social partnership with business and with trade unions to rebuild and strengthen our economy; protecting livelihoods and creating new jobs across Wales.”

“In addition to the £2.5 billion funding we’ve made available to Welsh businesses, we’ve also focussed on providing vital skills and training support to workers.

