The education inspectorate is to hold a review after more than 90 Welsh schools were named online in connection with claims of sexual assault, rape and harassment.

Wales' education minister Jeremy Miles said Estyn will look at the culture in schools and the processes in place to protect young people.

Mr Miles said individual schools would also be offered support and advice on delivering relationship education, but added: "The problem is extremely unlikely to be limited to the schools named."

Dozens of Welsh schools were among those named in a list published last week by Everyone’s Invited - a campaign that shares anonymous testimonies of sexual abuse and harassment online.

The list includes the name of every school mentioned in testimonies submitted by pupils and former pupils, totalling almost 3,000 schools in the UK.

Both secondary and primary schools are included in the list.

The campaign says it released the names of these schools “to continue to expose the prevalence of rape culture across all of society.”

On Thursday, a review of sexual abuse in schools and colleges in England, prompted by Everyone’s Invited, found that sexual harassment has become “normalised” for children.

Pupils' accounts included sexist name-calling, explicit images being exchanged, unwanted touching in school corridors, and upskirting.

Jeremy Miles continued: "I am deeply concerned by recent reports of sexual harassment and abuse in schools.

"Any form of sexual harassment or abuse is totally unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

"All education settings have a legal duty to ensure that children and young people are shown respect and have access to a learning environment in which they feel comfortable and safe.

"It remains a cross-government priority to ensure that every child and young person is supported and that they are able to report any concerns they may have.

"In recognition that there are broader cultural challenges in dealing with this issue, the minister for social justice and the deputy minister for social services and I will work together in relation to our ongoing response and we will wish to be informed by the voices of children and young people."

Mr Miles added that relationship and sex education will form a key part of the new Curriculum for Wales, rolled out from 2022.

The founder of Everyone's Invited said rape culture is "everywhere", including schools. Credit: PA Images

Soma Sara, the founder of Everyone's Invited, told ITV News: "We are releasing the names of thousands of schools and what this really shows is that rape culture is everywhere.

"It's in all of society and it's in all schools - and this is really only the tip of the iceberg."

Ms Sara founded Everyone’s Invited on Instagram in June 2020. According to the campaign, it has since received more than 38,000 testimonies.

She continued: "We receive reports and messages from our community telling us that their headteachers are asking them not to send in testimonies to Everyone's Invited.

"We worry for these individuals at those schools, victims and survivors who are struggling in the aftermath of sexual violence and sexual assault. And have nowhere to go or nowhere to voice their stories."

Everyone’s Invited has previously released a list of universities named in testimonies, which included six out of Wales’s eight universities.

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help: