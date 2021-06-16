A former Post Office worker who was wrongfully convicted of stealing thousands of pounds says he wants those who accused him of theft to be punished.

Noel Thomas was jailed for nine months in 2006 following allegations that £48,000 had disappeared from his post office in Gaerwen on Anglesey.

He was among 39 former sub-postmasters convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting who had their names cleared by the Court of Appeal in April this year, after a Post Office computer system was ruled to be defective.

Mr Thomas, who worked as a sub-postmaster for 13 years, told S4C’s current affairs programme Y Byd Ar Bedwar: "Taking [our accusers'] property, taking their money - making them feel like me and so many others, losing everything – that’s the punishment.”

Former post office workers celebrate after their convictions were overturned. Credit: PA Images

Mr Thomas became a sub-postmaster in 1992. In 2001, the Horizon accounting system was introduced in post offices across Britain. The new system was meant to minimise paperwork and make it easier for the sub-postmasters to count money.

But Mr Thomas ran into difficulties with the new system.

“This money was disappearing, as though someone was able to break into the system overnight," he said.

"The figure the night before was not the same as the figure in the morning."

According to Horizon, £48,000 had gone missing. Although Mr Thomas called the system’s helpline 13 times to try to get to the bottom of the problem, he was arrested in October 2005 on suspicion of stealing the money.

Mr Thomas recalled: "Investigators from the Post Office arrived. The woman was very nasty; she wanted to interview me by myself. I refused; told her: ‘I’d like somebody with me’ and she said ‘No, on your own'.

“She returned with two policemen, and as she walked through the door, she said: ‘There’s the thief - cuff him'.”

Noel Thomas: "You were a thief in their eyes from the beginning"

Play video

Noel Thomas insisted that he was innocent. But because he could not explain where the money had gone, he pleaded guilty to a different charge – false accounting – in order to avoid a prison sentence.

But Mr Thomas was shocked when a judge ruled he should be jailed.

“[The judge] said 'Nine months', and I expected a suspended sentence, but he said ‘No, take him down.’ And I was taken down,” he said.

He was taken to Walton prison for eight days due to lack of space in other prisons, and was later moved to Kirkham prison near Blackpool.

Mr Thomas was well known locally and had been a county councillor for 16 years.

Noel celebrates with his daughter Sian and son Edwin outside the Royal Courts of Justice. Credit: PA Images

While his father was in jail, son Edwin Thomas and his family continued to live in Gaerwen.

“It was difficult - really difficult," Edwin said.

"We knew he hadn’t done anything wrong. How has dad stolen £48,000?

"I don’t want to be funny - he didn’t drive a good car; I don’t remember the last time he had a holiday. I think I was 14 the last time dad went on holiday.

“I was working in a pub at the time, and I would hear snipes – ‘Look, his dad’s in jail’ - that kind of thing. A lot of people were very supportive of us, but you would have one or two commenting."

Between 2000 and 2013, the Post Office convicted 736 people for crimes related to the Horizon system.

Lorraine Williams was also wrongfully convicted of stealing money. Credit: Y Byd Ar Bedwar

Lorraine Williams from Llanddaniel Fab, a village on Anglesey around three miles from Gaerwen, was also wrongfully accused.

In 2011, Mrs Williams noticed that there was a problem with the Llanddaniel Fab post office accounts after £14,600 had gone missing.

She said: “When I was balancing, as I did once a month, I found that there was money, in a way, missing. I tried to find it, but there was nothing to be found.”

Mrs Williams was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended by 18 months.

“It was like a black tunnel. It didn’t feel like it was happening to me. It was awful,” she said.

Mrs Williams insisted she had not stolen money. But - like Noel Thomas - she could not explain the loss, which led to her pleading guilty to a crime she had not committed to avoid going to jail.

“It felt awful - I had to lie," she recalled.

"The day I was sentenced, the judge – I don’t remember, but my family remembers, my husband remembers – looked at the Post Office people and asked them, ‘Is this the Horizon system again?’ and they put their heads down and said, ‘Yes it is.’”

I’ve lost ten years of my life, and I’ll never get that back. Lorraine Williams, former sub-postmaster

Lorraine Williams is one of the 39 sub-postmasters that had their conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal in London, but she says the experience has had a big impact on her.

“People say it’s over, but it’s not over. It’s still in you, I’ve lost ten years of my life, and I’ll never get that back, and I’ll never get my health back," she said.

Both Lorraine Williams and Noel Thomas received a letter of apology from the Post Office’s Chair, Tim Parker, but Mr Thomas says writing a letter is not good enough.

“It’s a standard letter for everyone," he said.

"I’m confident 39 of the same letter have been sent out. But I’m afraid he’ll have to save the letter and change its date, because he has 700 more to write.”

Noel Thomas is congratulated outside court after having his conviction quashed. Credit: PA Images

The Court of Appeal ruled there were significant problems with the Horizon system, and with the accuracy of the accounts it created in post offices.

The document also states that the Post Office failed to disclose fully and accurately how reliable Horizon was.

Current Post Office chiefs refused to be interviewed by Y Byd ar Bedwar.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Post Office said: "We have failed a large number of postmasters, and we are in no doubt about the human cost of that. We are deeply sorry, and we are determined to make up for the pain caused.

"It is imperative that those affected by the scandal get answers, and the Post Office is cooperating fully with the independent investigation being undertaken.

"Those that have suffered injustice must receive meaningful compensation, and we will continue to work with the Westminster Government to help to ensure that."

The company that created the Horizon system for the Post Office, Fujitsu, refused to be interviewed.

A spokesperson said: “We have prepared detailed answers to every question raised by the House of Commons Select Committee, and we continue to cooperate with the investigation into the Post Office and Horizon.”

The findings of the statutory inquiry are expected to be published by October 2022.

Watch Y Byd ar Bedwar at 8:25pm on Wednesday 16th June on S4C and iPlayer, with English subtitles available.