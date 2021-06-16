A life-saving defibrillator at a Monmouth cricket club has been "mindlessly vandalised" in what police have described as "an appalling act of vandalism".

CCTV footage from Sudbrook Cricket Club shows a man "ripping and kicking" at the emergency kit on Friday 11 June morning - the day before one was used to stabilize Denmark's Christian Eriksen when he collapsed in the first game of their Euro 2020 competition.

It comes as a charity called for more defibrillators in public following the footballer's cardiac arrest.

Gwent Police has appealed for help finding the culprit saying, "This lifesaving piece of equipment can be critical to help people in urgent need in our communities."

Defibrillation is a treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias. A defibrillator delivers a dose of electric current to the heart.

Club chairman Charlie Heaven said the defibrillator could be "the difference between life and death".

Gwent police described it as an "appalling act of vandalism". In a statement it said, "We had a call reporting criminal damage at the cricket club on Mill Lane in Caldicot where the defibrillator on the wall outside was damaged. It happened in the early hours of Friday 11th June, at about 3.20am.

Inspector Nikki Hughes said, “This was an appalling act of vandalism and I would urge anyone who knows anything about it or has any information that could help to call us.

“This lifesaving piece of equipment can be critical to help people in urgent need in our communities.

“We want to find the person responsible for this reckless act.

A fundraiser has been launched to try and replace the damaged device.