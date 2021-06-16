Wales win second Euros clash with 2-0 victory over Turkey

Wales have added three points to the board after securing a 2-0 win against Turkey in their Euro 2020 Group A match in Baku.

Rob Page's men took the lead after 42 minutes when Bale and Ramsey combined a devastating effect.

Connor Roberts secured their win with a 90th minute goal.

Ramsey had missed a great chance halfway through the first period, but scored his 17th goal for Wales when Bale spotted him with another pass.

Bale's missed penalty lost Wales a chance to extend their lead earlier in the game. Credit: PA Images

Wales won a penalty an hour into the game after Turkey's Zeki Celik tripped Bale just inside the area.

But Bale sent the ball way over the crossbar as his search for a first Wales goal since October 2019 continued.

Turkey lost their opening Group A fixture 3-0 to Italy in Baku on Wednesday.

The First Minister shared a photograph of himself in a meeting room wearing a hat in Welsh colours and watching the nation face Turkey.

In a tweet, he said: "When you've got a meeting but Wales are playing. C'mon Cymru!"

The men in red drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday.

Breel Embolo put Switzerland in front after 49 minutes, his close-range effort full reward for their superiority.

But Kieffer Moore claimed his sixth international goal 16 minutes from time - and Wales were relieved when Mario Gavranovic's late effort was disallowed for offside following a VAR check.

Wales' next group game is against Italy in Rome on Saturday 20 June.If they qualify from their group in first or second place, they will play on Saturday 26 June in a knockout round of 16.

