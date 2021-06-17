Man in 50s arrested following Denbighshire death

One person has been arrested following the death of a man in Denbighshire on Wednesday.

North Wales Police were called to a report of an assault outside a home in Llys Clwyd, St Asaph, shortly before 5pm.

They arrested a man in his 50s, who is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Naughton said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are satisfied that this was an isolated incident. However, we are appealing to anybody who may have been in the vicinity of Llys Clwyd yesterday afternoon, and who may have witnessed the incident, to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Wales Police via their website or on the 101 number, quoting reference number 21000421960.